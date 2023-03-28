Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.44–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.42–$0.34 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.85.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

