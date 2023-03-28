Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.
Shares of CBIO stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.09.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
