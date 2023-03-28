Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Catalyst Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.09.

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 304,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

