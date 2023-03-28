Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,640 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

