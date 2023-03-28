Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

