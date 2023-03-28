Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $275,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

SBUX opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

