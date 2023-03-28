Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $279,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $232.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.