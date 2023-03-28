Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after acquiring an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

