Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

