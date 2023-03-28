Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

