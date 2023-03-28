Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

