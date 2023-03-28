Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,560 ($19.17) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of LON CWR opened at GBX 320.60 ($3.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 424.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 393.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,603.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296 ($3.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 843.20 ($10.36).

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

