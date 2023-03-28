CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,673 NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.04% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUAG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 374.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 370,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUAG opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63.

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

