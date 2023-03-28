CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 18,317 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

