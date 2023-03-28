CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

