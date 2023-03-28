Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $348.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.67 and a 200 day moving average of $361.79. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $574.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.