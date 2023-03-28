Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $27.11 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $481.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.58 and a 200 day moving average of $508.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

