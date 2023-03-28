Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 635 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day moving average of $176.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

