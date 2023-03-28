Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.3% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Chevron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 16,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.65 and a 200 day moving average of $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $300.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

