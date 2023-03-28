Columbia Care (CCHWF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.

Columbia Care Stock Performance

Shares of CCHWF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Columbia Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.15 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

