Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.73 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

