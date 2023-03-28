CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 3,051.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 664,473 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 400,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CorMedix by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 110,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CorMedix by 441.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CorMedix

CRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

