Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,922,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

