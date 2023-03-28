Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$13.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.