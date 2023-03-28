Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.33. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

