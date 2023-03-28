Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,426 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.