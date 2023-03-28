Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $31.37 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.31. The firm has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.