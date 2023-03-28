Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,991 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

