Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 16,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $225.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

