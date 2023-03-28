Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,165 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $81,651,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

