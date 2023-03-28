Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Price Performance

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.