Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

