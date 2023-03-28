Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $4.60 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

