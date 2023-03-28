CuriosityStream (CURI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 172,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

