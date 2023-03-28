CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.87. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

