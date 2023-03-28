CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $8.58 on Friday. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent ( OTCMKTS:CYAGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.