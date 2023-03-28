DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $300.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

