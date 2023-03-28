Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Shares of DE stock opened at $393.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

