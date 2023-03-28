Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.87. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

