Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given “Underperform” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.95) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.30) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 342 ($4.20).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 275.60 ($3.39) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 297.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 391.40 ($4.81).

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,263.16%.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £70,920.58 ($87,136.72). 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

