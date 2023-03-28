DSS, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DSS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.39) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DSS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for DSS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
DSS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.21 on Monday. DSS has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About DSS
DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.
