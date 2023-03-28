Dyadic International (DYAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dyadic International Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dyadic International stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
