E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

E.On Stock Up 1.2 %

EOAN opened at €11.17 ($12.01) on Friday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.61). The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.28.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

