Entergy Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Entergy Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $104.51 on Monday. Entergy has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.58.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.