Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

