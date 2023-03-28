Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.29) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TRDA opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.87.

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $36,198.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,810 shares of company stock valued at $66,202. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

