Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ENVB opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

