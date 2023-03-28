Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of ED stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 284,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 95,183 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 92,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,765 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.