Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.
Consolidated Edison Price Performance
Shares of ED stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 284,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 95,183 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 92,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,765 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
