Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FVI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

FVI stock opened at C$4.85 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.82 and a twelve month high of C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.47.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

