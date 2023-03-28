Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hammerhead Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hammerhead Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Hammerhead Energy stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. Hammerhead Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.