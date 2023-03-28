Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after buying an additional 853,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $21,888,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $16,851,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.